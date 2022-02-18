Balchem Non-GAAP EPS of $0.85, revenue of $213.1M
Feb. 18, 2022 7:09 AM ETBalchem Corporation (BCPC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Balchem press release (NASDAQ:BCPC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.85.
- Revenue of $213.1M (+17.9% Y/Y).
- CEO comment: “We continue to see healthy overall demand for our product offerings. At the same time, we are still operating in a very challenging macro-economic environment with global supply chain disruptions, significant input cost inflation, as well as a tight labor market. In response to the significant inflationary pressures we have faced, our teams have been actively implementing alternate sourcing strategies, while also raising prices, and we believe that margins should recover over the coming quarters as inflationary pressures ease. I am extremely proud of how the company has responded to these challenges and proven its resilience and ability to execute in this environment. Heading into 2022, I believe we are well positioned within the markets we serve, and I look forward to another growth year for the company.”