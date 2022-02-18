Morgan Stanley said the bull thesis on Overweight-rated Fisker (NYSE:FSR) is largely intact after the electric vehicle maker said the Ocean launch is still on track for November.

Analyst Adam Jonas: "It's an exciting time for FSR and the potential upside for equity holders is significant, in our view. However, investors must also balance this with the reality that ramping an EV, even with the help of Magna, will require significant amounts of liquidity to de-risk."

The firm cut its price target on FSR to $30 as it takes a more conservative approach to expectations with the production timeline to allow for execution risks, continued supply chain tightness and historical precedent for a non-linear ramp. Jonas and team also noted that Fisker (FSR) reiterated confidence in delivering 45K to 50K units in FY23, but cut FY22 volume guidance to 200 units.

Shares of Fisker (FSR) rose 1.57% premarket.

