Lion Electric launches new financing division

Feb. 18, 2022 7:11 AM ETThe Lion Electric Company (LEV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Electric vehicle (EV) maker Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) has launched LionCapital Solutions, a new division offering flexible financing solutions for its medium- and heavy-duty EVs.
  • LionCapital Solutions will leverage the company's existing vehicle financing alternatives to commercialize and offer a programmatic financing offering designed specifically for Lion school buses, trucks and related charging infrastructure. The offering will include loans, leasing and monetization of carbon credits.
  • LionCapital Solutions will work jointly with Lion's commercial, operations, and finance teams to integrate financing solutions into the company's turnkey fleet electrification package.
  • Lion has appointed William Blanchard to lead its new division. Blanchard has held senior positions in financial institutions, with experience in executing complex financing transactions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.