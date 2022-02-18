Lion Electric launches new financing division
Feb. 18, 2022 7:11 AM ETThe Lion Electric Company (LEV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Electric vehicle (EV) maker Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) has launched LionCapital Solutions, a new division offering flexible financing solutions for its medium- and heavy-duty EVs.
- LionCapital Solutions will leverage the company's existing vehicle financing alternatives to commercialize and offer a programmatic financing offering designed specifically for Lion school buses, trucks and related charging infrastructure. The offering will include loans, leasing and monetization of carbon credits.
- LionCapital Solutions will work jointly with Lion's commercial, operations, and finance teams to integrate financing solutions into the company's turnkey fleet electrification package.
- Lion has appointed William Blanchard to lead its new division. Blanchard has held senior positions in financial institutions, with experience in executing complex financing transactions.