Builders FirstSource approves new $1B stock repurchase plan

Feb. 18, 2022 7:19 AM ETBuilders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) has authorized the company to repurchase $1B of its common shares, representing 7.6% of total market cap.
  • Dave Flitman, President and CEO of Builders FirstSource commented, “The completion of our prior share repurchase plans and our new repurchase authorization announced today are a direct reflection of the financial strength of our company, our ability to deploy our robust free cash flow to drive profitable growth and our commitment to shareholder value creation.”
  • As per the previous completed share repurchase programs authorized in August and November of 2021, the company has bought back a total of 30.6 M shares at $2B or an average price of $65.43 per share.
  • As of February 17, 2022, shares outstanding were approximately 176.8M shares.
