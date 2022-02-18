Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares plunged on Friday after the streaming giant posted fourth-quarter results and first-quarter guidance that missed Wall Street expectations, prompting investment firm Benchmark to lower its price target.

Analyst Daniel Kurnos lowered the price target to $305, but kept his buy rating on the Anthony Wood-led Roku, noting that the company saw "some modest net add upside, as the supply chain impact on advertising in the automotive and [consumer product goods] verticals came in weaker than anticipated." He also noted that first-quarter guidance for the platform was light, but with management putting out 2022 revenue growth of 35%, there could be a "healthy recovery" in the second half of the year.

"We suspect a false narrative around competition and content spend will weigh on the stock despite what we believe the true purpose to be in the form of a material (and aspirational) catch-up on international growth and expansion, which should lead to accelerating revenue growth in 2023," Kurnos wrote in a note.

"We see no structural impairment to long-term margins, and with expectations reset, Roku looks extremely oversold relative to a still nascent monetization and growth opportunity."

Roku shares crashed in premarket trading, falling more than 25% to $108.20.

On Thursday, Roku said fourth-quarter revenue grew 33% year-over-year to $865.3 million, compared to analysts' expectations of 38% growth. Platform revenues grew 49% to $703.6 million, while Player sales dipped 9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, to $161.7 million.

While active account growth sped up from the third quarter, it rose 17% year-over-year to land at 60.1 million accounts. Streaming hours were up 15% to 19.5 billion, and average revenue per user jumped 43%, to $41.03.

The company guided to first-quarter revenue of $720 million, well short of analyst expectations for $756 million, and forecast EBITDA of $55 million, compared to expectations of $78.4 million.

Kurnos also pointed out that the weak first-quarter guidance shows an implied revenue for platform at approximately $625 million, up 35% year-over-year, or 3.5% below consensus, as supply chain headwinds hurt advertising.

"[A]ll we can say is that Roku admitted to under-investing in 2020, missed their spending goal by a wide margin in 2021, and is likely looking to play catch up (content spend would be found elsewhere; this is almost all headcount driven + wage inflation, in our view)," Kurnos added. "If it means accelerating growth in 2023, we think it is worth it."

On the earnings call, Roku's management, led by Wood, admitted that supply-chain issues were hurting multiple issues, including lower Player sales, fewer television components, significantly higher logistics costs and crimped ad spending.