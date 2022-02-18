Deere raises full-year outlook as farming fundamentals stay strong

Feb. 18, 2022 7:23 AM ETDeere & Company (DE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

John Deere Tractors

SweetyMommy/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Deere (NYSE:DE) +0.9% pre-market after easily beating FQ1 earnings and revenue estimates and raising its full-year profit forecast, anticipating strong demand for its farming and construction equipment.

The company guided for FY 2022 net income of $6.7B-$7.1B, up from its prior forecast of $6.5B-$7B, in line with $6.9B analyst consensus estimate.

But Q1 net income fell to $903M from $1.22B in the year-earlier quarter; the company said the UAW work stoppage contributed to inefficiencies in certain factories and higher production costs.

Q1 total sales increased 6% Y/Y to $9.57B, while cost of sales jumped 15% to $6.7B, citing production issues related to the delayed ratification of the UAW labor contract and "persistent challenges" posed by supply chain issues and COVID-19.

Q1 sales by segment: Production & Precision Ag +9% to $3.36B, but operating profit declined 54% due primarily to higher production costs and an unfavorable sales mix; Small Ag & Turf +5% to $2.63M, while operating profit fell 21% Y/Y; Construction & Forestry +3% to $2.54B, as operating profit gained 1% due mainly to price realization.

For FY 2022, Deere forecasts Production & Precision Ag net sales will increase 25%-30%, Small Ag & Turf revenues will rise ~15%, and Construction & Forestry is seen gaining 10%-15%.

"Looking ahead, we expect demand for farm and construction equipment to continue benefiting from strong fundamentals," Chairman and CEO John May said.

Deere shares have gained 21% over the past year and 11% YTD.

