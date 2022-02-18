DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) sunk in premarket trading on Friday after the company disappointed investors with its Q4 earnings report and guidance update.

The company saw revenue jump 47% during the quarter to $473M despite lower-than-expected hold in October primarily due to NFL game outcomes. Monthly unique payers increased by 32% to 2M, which fell just short of the analyst expectation of 2.1M. Average revenue per monthly unique payer grew by 19% to $77. DKNG said ARPMUP benefitted from continued mix shift into Sportsbook and iGaming product offerings and the cross selling of customers into more products.

Guidance from DraftKings (DKNG) for FY22 revenue came in $1.85B to $2.0B vs. vs. $1.9B consensus and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $825M to $925M is anticipated vs. -$699M consensus.

Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) fell 13.37% premarket to $19.11 following the earnings update.