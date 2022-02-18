The relationships that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) banker Pawan Passi had cultivated in his role in communicating with investors buying and selling big blocks of stock are getting scrutinized by U.S. authorities. That investigation has started looking at communications between Passi and executives at hedge fund firms including Citadel LLC's Surveyor Capital and Element Capital Management, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Smaller firms, including CaaS Capital Management and Islet Management, are also being looked at, Bloomberg said.

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC and Justice Department are investigating Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman Sachs for whether they were improperly tipping hedge fund clients before large share sales.

Bankers being caught up in the investigation besides Passi include Felipe Portillo, a risk executive at Credit Suisse's (NYSE:CS) equity capital markets group, Michael Daum, a partner at Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), and Michael Lewis, head of U.S. equities cash trading at Barclays (NYSE:BCS), the people told Bloomberg. Lewis worked at Morgan Stanley (MS) until 2018.

No charges have yet been brought and no one has been accused of wrongdoing. The list of executives at the firms doesn't necessarily mean they're central to the investigation, but it shows the broad scope of the probe. The article said not every firm or executive named has been directly contacted by the SEC or DOJ.