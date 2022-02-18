Takeda's Alofisel shows remission in patients with Crohn’s disease

Feb. 18, 2022

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) said an interim analysis in a post-approval study of Alofisel showed clinical remission at six months in 65% of patients with Crohn’s disease (CD) and complex perianal fistulas.
  • INSPIRE, is an open-enrollment, European study evaluating the effectiveness and safety of Alofisel (darvadstrocel) in patients with CD and complex perianal fistulas.
  • As of September 2021, 230 patients had enrolled in the ongoing study.
  • At six months, clinical response was seen in 73% (57/78) of patients in the All Treated (AT) cohort, and 74% (51/69) of patients in the Treated Per Protocol (PP) group.
  • Clinical remission was observed in 65% of patients in both groups (AT cohort: 51/78; PP cohort: 45/69).
  • Of the 205 patients with complete treatment data, 20% had one or more adverse event and 19/205 had one or more serious adverse event.
  • The company said there were no reports of ectopic tissue formation and no deaths.
  • Alofisel is approved in the EU, Israel, Switzerland, U.K. and Japan.
