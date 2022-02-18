AdvanSix to acquire synthetic amines manufacturer

Feb. 18, 2022 7:36 AM ETAdvanSix Inc. (ASIX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) has agreed to acquire U.S. Amines in a ~$100M all-cash deal.
  • Subject to customary closing conditions, the acquisition is expected to close in Q122 and will be accretive to 2022 earnings.
  • U. S. Amines manufactures and markets synthetic Alkyl and Allyl amines, with manufacturing locations in Bucks, Alabama and Portsmouth, Virginia. The business is estimated to generate revenue of ~$70M in 2022.
  • AdvanSix expects the acquisition to boost its value chain by internalizing supply of products and raw materials, and add a unique platform in agrochemicals. The deal will also help it venture deeper into high-value applications such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, water treatment.
  • AdvanSix reported its Q4 numbers today as well, with revenues up 24.6% Y/Y to $424.06M and significant earnings growth targeted in 2022.
