Marcus & Millichap GAAP EPS of $1.53, revenue of $495.13M
Feb. 18, 2022 7:37 AM ETMarcus & Millichap, Inc. (MMI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Marcus & Millichap press release (NYSE:MMI): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.53.
- Revenue of $495.13M (+97.9% Y/Y).
- CEO comment: “We believe market conditions will remain favorable for our business, notwithstanding the tide of rising interest rates, slower economic growth, and heightened geopolitical tensions. Our pipeline coming into 2022 reflects healthy growth thanks to many of the same drivers that contributed to our results in 2021 and is supported by strong capital demand for commercial real estate. The asset class is seen as an inflation hedge with compelling yields given the prospects for continued rent growth across most sectors and still-low interest rates. Our focus on supporting our sales forces’ productivity, business development, and market share growth is unwavering while we continue to pursue accretive acquisitions. MMI’s balance sheet which was further bolstered by exceptional cash flow and earnings last year, leading brand, and committed management team are key assets toward maximizing shareholder value in the coming years.”