Sandoz, a division of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) focused on generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars, announced on Friday that the company launched generic cancer medicine, lenalidomide, across 19 markets in Europe.

Lenalidomide, commercialized by Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) as Revlimid for conditions including multiple myeloma, will be made available for patients in the region according to the latest European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) guidelines, the company said.

In 2021, Revlimid generated $4.1B in revenue for Bristol Myers (BMY) with ~8% YoY growth.

The launch of generic lenalidomide coincided with a patent and supplementary protection certificate (“SPC”) executed by Bristol Myers (BMY) for the treatment in certain major European markets effective Feb. 18.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., Natco Pharma will be granted rights to sell generic lenalidomide beginning Mar. 22 as part of a settlement, Bristol Myers (BMY) said in its recent 10-K filing.

Novartis (NVS) is currently weighing a potential sale of Sandoz, which generated $9.6B in consolidated net sales for the company in 2021, making up ~19% of the total net sales of the group.