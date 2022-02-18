GT Biopharma names Manu Ohri as CFO
Feb. 18, 2022 7:44 AM ETGT Biopharma, Inc. (GTBP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP), a clinical-stage immunooncology company, has named Manu Ohri as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with immediate effect.
- Ohri has over 25 years of management, finance and public accounting experience and has served as CFO for multiple public companies. He was previously a management consultant advising companies in sectors including biotech and pharmaceuticals.
- Michael Breen, GT Biopharma's Executive Chairman, Board of Directors, said: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are delighted to name Ohri as GT Biopharma's CFO. The company has recently reported positive safety data with first-in-human trials in the advancement of its Tri-Specific Killer Engager (TriKE) development program. This important milestone and proof-of-concept, builds substantial momentum as we progress towards clinical trials with GTB-3650, the company's second-generation TriKE. Ohri's deep experience as CFO for publicly listed companies will play an integral role in the management of the company's finances and bridging communications with the capital markets."