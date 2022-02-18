Shake Shack draws cautious views from Wall Street after light guidance update

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) fell 15.36% in premarket trading as investors and analyst view the restaurant operator's earnings report with caution.

Cowen analyst Andrew Charles: "We sense conservatism in 1Q guidance, but the concept's urban penetration leads to a choppier recovery path. While the bridge to the 18%-22% long term restaurant margin target looks increasingly challenged despite recent pricing actions, we can envision a scenario where SHAK simultaneously raises the LT U.S. store count potential above 450+ given new store formats, while cutting long term margins."

Raymond James: "SHAK’s plan for another approximate 4% menu price increase to fight high commodity and other margin pressures may hurt traffic given its already premium price point positioning in many markets."

Quo Vadis: "More aggressive price at a concept with weak customer metrics is highly risky, in our opinion. Management appeared to disavow many of its sacrosanct IPO-era financial targets on last night's call, leading us to believe large holders may start to doubt the expected outcome underlying the stock's multiple. Our call (that we've been making for four years) is that shares are eventually repriced on near-term results, resulting in a collapse in the equity value."

Elsewhere, price target cuts on SHAK arrived from Deutsche Bank (to $82 from $93), Wedbush Securities (to $100 from $118) and Oppenheimer (to $90 from $100).

Dig into the Shake Shack earnings call transcript.