Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) shares continued their decline on Friday, after investment firm MoffettNathanson downgraded the cable provider, calling it the "wrong stock for the times."

Analyst Craig Moffett lowered his rating to neutral and cut the price target to $15, down from $33, noting that since Altice's "just be patient" message is not being well received due to rising interest rates and a falling risk appetite.

"At a time when inflation is flirting with forty-year highs, Altice’s broadband ARPU has gone negative (sequentially)," Moffett wrote in the note. "We’ve written at length that Altice’s list prices for broadband are too high. With no unit growth in broadband, and predictable declines in video, Altice’s revenues are falling."

The analyst added that since Altice needs to reinvest in retail stores and "door-to-door sales," costs are rising as revenues are falling, pressuring margins even further.

Altice USA shares were down fractionally to $11.83 on Friday in premarket, after having fallen more than 17% on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Altice said fourth-quarter revenues dipped to $2.52 billion, in-line with estimates.

In addition, Moffett noted that free cash flow is likely to be suppressed "for years," as Altice re-builds its fiber strategy. And with its debt leverage ratio too, they need to reduce their leverage, putting off any chance of a share buyback anytime soon.

"With a higher cost of capital, and challenging growth assumptions, Altice’s valuation simply isn’t as compelling as it first appears," Moffett explained. "Wrong story, wrong time."

On Thursday, Atlantic cut its rating on Altice, lowering it to neutral from buy, while also reducing the price target.