Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) stock is up 1.6% in premarket trading after Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell puts the brokerage firm on a Buy Catalyst Call.

"We think investors will more fully embrace the magnitude of the earnings leverage to the earliest stages of an expected FOMC tightening cycle, and this will become evident in 1Q22 earnings results and related management commentary," the analyst wrote in a note to clients.

Potential key catalysts for the call are: FOMC starting a tightening cycle in March — Deutsche Bank analysts prefer a 50 basis point hike, but 25bps will also be positive; an increase in market interest rates ahead of the March FOMC meeting; strong February client metrics disclosed in mid-March; Q1 earnings issued in mid-April topping consensus; and supportive commentary from Schwab (SCHW) management at its business update in late April.

Among downside risks are: FOMC not starting to tighten; a substantial drop in longer-term U.S. Treasury yields; a severe equity market downturn; and a substantial slowdown in organic growth.

Note that the SA Quant rating on Schwab (SCHW) is a Hold, while the average Wall Street rating is a Buy. Average price target is $103.92 vs. Thursday closing price of $86.02.

In January, Schwab (SCHW) saw 15% growth Y/Y in client assets.

At its Winter Business Update, Chief Financial Officer Peter Crawford said adjusted expense growth could rise 6%-7% in 2022 as it spends on hardware and software for integrating Ameritrade with its operations.