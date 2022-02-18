Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) +0.3% pre-market after reporting a narrower Q4 loss than in the same quarter last year, although the $0.36/share result may not be comparable to the $0.49/share analyst consensus.

Q4 net loss was $38M, compared with a year-ago net loss of $64M, as the 2021 figure includes a $65M goodwill impairment charge, and adjusted EBITDA rose 16% Y/Y and 2% Q/Q to $175M.

Q4 revenues rose 46% Y/Y and 13% Q/Q to $2.14B, as the company cited higher aluminum prices and growth in packaging, industrial and ground transportation volumes; cost of goods sold jumped 52% to $1.9B, which lowered gross margin to 11.2% from 14.6%.

For FY 2022, Arconic guides for revenues of $9.9B-$10.3B, well above $8.71B analyst consensus estimate, adjusted EBITDA of $800M-$850M, and free cash flow of ~$250M; guidance assumes LME aluminum price of $3,000/mt and Midwest Premium of $700/mt for the full year.

"We continue to mitigate or pass through cost inflation and improve productivity to protect margins," CEO Tim Myers said. "While 2022 is starting with similar challenges, our end markets are strong and we expect to deliver another year of double-digit Adjusted EBITDA growth."

Arconic shares have gained 25% during the past year but edged 1% lower so far in 2022.