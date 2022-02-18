Ramaco raises dividend by 94% to $0.11/share
Feb. 18, 2022 8:10 AM ETRamaco Resources, Inc. (METC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Ramaco (NASDAQ:METC) declares $0.11/share quarterly dividend, 94% increase from prior dividend of $0.0567.
- Forward yield 2.88%
- Payable March 15; for shareholders of record March 1; ex-div Feb. 28.
- The company announced a 100% increase in its initial regular quarterly dividend intended for 2022 to $5M, from the formerly approved $2.5M quarterly dividend that was announced in Dec. 2021. It also indicated that at the end of each calendar year it would review this cash dividend level with the expectation to annually increase it by 8-10%.
