AMC CEO Aron says he's donating $1M in stock to various charities

  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Chief Executive Adam Aron tweeted on Friday that he is donating $1 million in currently owned stock, looking to spread the money over a number of charities.
  • "I benefited greatly as retail investors have embraced AMC," Aron wrote in a tweet, referring to the run-up in AMC shares during the meme stock craze. "That makes it time for me to step up and personally give back."
  • In addition, Aron asked for guidance on what charities he should support, asking his followers for "serious replies to a serious question."
  • AMC shares were higher in premarket trading on Friday, gaining nearly 1% to $19.09.
  • Earlier this week, AMC announced it had acquired the Chicago-area Evanston 12 multiplex with plans to reopen it later in the year - the latest of its major-market theater additions.
