Ryder System enters into $300M accelerated share repurchase deal

Feb. 18, 2022 8:06 AM ETRyder System, Inc. (R)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Ryder System (NYSE:R) has announced a accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR) with Morgan Stanley to buyback $300M of the its common stock.
  • The company will receive an initial delivery of ~3.1M shares as part of the ASR, with the final settlement scheduled to occur no later than the end of Oct. 2022.
  • The share repurchases under the ASR will be funded with existing cash resources.
  • Ryder shares rose 5.40% on Feb 16., after the company topped its Q4 earnings estimates
  • Robert Sanchez, chairman and CEO for Ryder, stated: "Strong operating results in 2021 have also contributed to a healthy liquidity position, providing Ryder the ability to further invest in the business as well as return capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases."
