Zynex plays down impact of loss of UnitedHealth contract
Feb. 18, 2022 8:06 AM ETZynex, Inc. (ZYXI)ZY, UNHBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) rules out any material impact to the company topline after United Health Care dropped its coverage for the pain-related healthcare equipment company.
- In response to what it called a “short report,” Zynex (ZYXI) CEO Thomas Sandgaard said on Friday: "We do not expect Zynex to experience any material changes in revenue throughout 2022 due to shifts in United Healthcare's reimbursement program."
- The company operates its business mainly through out-of-network coverage, “and we accept all prescriptions and process claims through all insurance companies.”
- The impact of United Health becoming an out-of-network partner would be minimum to the bottom line, Sandgaard noted, adding that the decision to end the contract with the health insurance provider was a mutual one.
- Zynex (ZYXI) shares crashed nearly 15% on Thursday amid concerns of the decision by UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) to drop the company from its network beginning this week.
- Seeking Alpha contributor, Night Market Research noted that as a result, “Zynex (ZYXI) will lose its largest payor and only national commercial network” and argued that the “seemingly material event” was not disclosed to investors.