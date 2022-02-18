Hibbett slides after preliminary earnings results disappoint

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) slumped in early trading on Friday after releasing preliminary Q4 results. The retailer said it expects to report Q4 revenue of $383.3M vs. $407M consensus and EPS of $1.18 to $1.25. Comparable store sales fell 1% during the quarter.

"Sales results in the fourth quarter fell short of our previous expectations. Ongoing supply chain challenges, inflation concerns for the consumer and increased COVID-19 cases resulted in lower traffic and transaction counts in the back half of the quarter," noted the company.

Guidance for 2023 EPS was $9.75 to $10.50 vs. $10.93 consensus.

Hibbett (HIBB) stated that its outlook remains positive and it continues to expect to deliver strong sales and profit performance in the years to come.

Shares of Hibbett (HIBB) dropped 11.74% premarket to $45.49.

