Atara crashes after fatal adverse event in CAR T trial
Feb. 18, 2022 8:20 AM ETAtara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Atara (NASDAQ:ATRA) is trading ~12% lower in the pre-market on Friday after the company reported a fatal serious adverse event (SAE) in a patient who received its experimental chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, ATA2271, in a Phase 1 trial for mesothelioma.
- After notifying the FDA of the event, the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), which conducts the trial, has paused the enrollment temporarily while further details on the adverse event are collected and investigated.
- ATA2271 is an autologous CAR-T therapy currently undergoing studies for patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma.
- In addition to a history of several malignancies and other comorbidities, the patient in question was receiving treatments for advanced recurrent mesothelioma. The adverse event in Phase 1 dose-escalation clinical study relates to the first patient in a third higher-dose cohort (6x106 cells/kg).
- No dose-limiting toxicities were reported so far in the two lowest dose cohorts where the first six patients received either 1x106 cells/kg (patients 1-3) or 3x106 cells/kg (patient 4-6) ATA2271, according to the company.
- The pause of the ATA2271 trial will not affect the IND-enabling work for ATA3271, Atara (ATRA) said, referring to an off-the-shelf, allogeneic CAR-T therapy for which an IND filing is expected in H2 2022.