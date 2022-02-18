Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) and marine fuels supplier and trader Bunker Holding say they entered into a strategic collaboration agreement to develop the U.S. and European Union marine markets for sustainable bio-based diesel.

The agreement will focus initially on opportunities in North America and Europe, where trials of B20 and B30 are being run in high-traffic regions of both continents.

Renewable Energy says the deal extends its efforts to expand product offerings into the ~70B-gallon global marine market and is "a clear signal of the company's mission to enable a cleaner world and reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

"Biodiesel is a stop-gap arrangement during the transition from fossil fuel to greener energy sources in transport, [whose] demand will not be permanent," Rohit Acharya writes in a bearish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.