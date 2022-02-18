Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) stock is diving 26% in Friday premarket trading after RBC Capital Markets analyst Brad Erickson downgraded the stock to Sector Perform because the company is unlikely to show enough improvement in the coming year to justify keeping the Outperform rating.

The analyst slashed his price target to $23 from $60.

"Share gains are simply not materializing at a fast enough rate, home inventory challenges and lack of secular story should make for slower growth, and recent agent hiring tilts the gross margin risk/reward unfavorably where management has set a higher 2H bar," Erikson wrote in a note to clients.

He also pointed out that inventory needs to improve for him to see an upside.

While Redfin (RDFN) posted better-than-expected Q4 EPS and revenue after the close on Thursday, the company guided for Q1 total net loss of $115M-$122M vs. Q4 net loss of $27M.

William Blair analyst Stephen Sheldon said Q4 showed "somewhat weak trends in the core business offset by a strong quarter at RedfinNow." In addition, the company's guidance was below expectations with relatively flat Y/Y growth in core brokerage/partner revenue and a much wider net loss.

