Hot Stocks: DKNG, SHAK plunge on earnings news; DE, SWAV advance

Corporate results dominated Friday's pre-market action. DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) represented one of the highest-profile movers, posting a double-digit percentage loss after its quarterly update included a weak forecast for 2022.

Trading in Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) followed the same pattern. A weak forecast prompted a massive selling spree before the opening bell.

Meanwhile, Deere (NYSE:DE) and Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) saw strength on earnings news. Both rallied following the release of their financial figures.

DraftKings (DKNG) dropped more than 17% in pre-market trading after its earnings report included disappointing guidance. The firm projected a loss for 2022 that was substantially wider than previously thought.

For Q4, DKNG's revenue jumped 47% to $473M. However, the online gambling service predicted an adjusted EBITDA loss of $825M-$925M for 2022, compared to analysts' expectation of a $699M loss.

(Ahead of the sell-off, Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings had flagged DKNG as a potential stock that could perform badly. The ratings, based on quantitative measures, give DKNG a D- for valuation and an F for growth.)

Shake Shack (SHAK) also plunged following its quarterly update. The fast-food chain beat expectations with its Q4 earnings and met projections with 29% revenue growth. However, the firm's Q1 forecast came in light of analysts' targets.

Looking to Q1, SHAK forecast a top-line figure between $196M and $201.4M. Analysts were looking for a number closer to $211M. Shares fell more than 14% before the opening bell.

Deere (DE) edged higher in pre-market trading following the release of its quarterly results. The maker of farm equipment beat expectations on both earnings and revenue. The firm also raised its forecast for 2022.

Based on the results, DE advanced 1% before the bell.

Earnings news also sparked buying interest in Shockwave Medical (SWAV). The medical device maker topped analysts' expectations with revenue that more than tripled from last year. Looking ahead, the company predicted revenue of $405M-425M for 2022, topping the approximately $387M that analysts were predicting.

The results and guidance sent SWAV 11% higher in pre-market trading.

