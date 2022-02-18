Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) shares rose on Friday morning after investment firm Raymond James upgraded the stock, noting shares overreacted to recently issued 2022 revenue guidance provided by management.

Analyst Frank Louthan raised his rating to strong buy from outperform, noting that the recent decline in shares is likely due to revenue guidance provided by management, with bears believing it "is a sign that some mix of pricing and volume are weakening, and management lacks confidence in the business." The analyst lowered the price target to $35, however.

"Our tracker indicates the 4Q strength continued, as confirmed by even better 4Q’21 reported results and the stronger 1Q’22 guide, all of which imply a trend that is out of synch with the guide," Louthan wrote in a note to clients.

"Our conversations with management do not indicate any fundamental weakness or significant concerns that they have for 2022 – only a recognition that the usage-based nature is less predictable, and they are taking a highly conservative stance to protect themselves from a repeat of the self-inflicted wounds of last year."

Fastly shares were higher in premarket trading, gaining more than 1.5% to $19.52.

In addition, Louthan noted that Fastly ended 2021 going into the first-quarter of the year with stronger growth rates and a recent check of CDN Planet, a website focused on content delivery networks, found that Fastly has not lost "any material traffic share" of the large media companies CDN Planet tracks.

Barring any unforeseen issues over the next 12 months, revenue estimates of $412.2 million are conservative," the analyst added.

On Thursday, Fastly shares tumbled after it issued 2022 revenue estimates that were well below forecasts.