Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was raised to overweight at Stephen's after JBS Thursday night withdrew its offer to buy the remainder of the chicken producer it didn't already own. Pilgrim's Pride shares plunged 13% in premarket trading.

"With the removal of the offer, and the continued strong operating backdrop, we think the risk/reward for PPC shares is quite attractive, and as such we are upgrading the stock to overweight from equalweight," Stephens analyst Jim Salera wrote in a note and raised the PPC price target to $35 from $30.

The JBS withdrawal came after the Brazilian meatpacker offered to buy the remainder of PPC it didn't already own for $26.50/share in August, though JBS agreed to increase its offer to $28.50 in November, according to a press release earlier this month.

Stephens' Salera argues that Pilgrim's Pride share price has been "tethered" to the JBS offer rather than fundamentals and chicken fundamentals have "strengthened materially."

"The current chicken market offers a fundamental backdrop that we’ve not seen since 2017, which was an exceptionally strong period for PPC and the industry, and correspondingly a time when the stock traded well over $30/share," Salera wrote.

The new $35 price target ascribes a 10.5x normalized EV/EBITDA multiple to Stephens normalized EBITDA assumption of $1.1B, according to Salera.

On a related matter, Sen. Warren, others said to renew call for DOJ to scrutinize Sanderson Farms sale.