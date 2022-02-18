Barclays settles LOBO/LIBOR loan dispute with Newham Council
Feb. 18, 2022 8:38 AM ETBarclays PLC (BCS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- After a long-standing litigation with Barclays (NYSE:BCS), the Newham Council finally secured a multimillion pound deal that expanded its budget for Newham residents, according to a release Thursday.
- During the Great Financial Crisis, the London borough council took out ten Lender Option Borrower Option ("LOBO") loans valued £238M ($324M), the release noted. Those loans, which are known to have long durations, were converted to fixed rate loans in 2017. A year later, the council alleged Barclays (BCS) for fraudulent misrepresentation in relation to the loans, as well as the subsequent London Inter-Bank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") rigging scandal, first exposed in 2012.
- This settlement enables the council to reduce its interest payments and free up funds to invest in frontline public services, the release highlighted. Moreover, “The deal is a successful resolution of the litigation for the Council and means that we can spend and invest very significant sums in services for Newham residents now and in the future,” said Rokhsana Fiaz, the mayor of Newham.
- In 2016, former Barclays traders were found guilty of rigging LIBOR.