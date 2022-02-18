BJ's Restaurants trades lower after Omicron headwinds clip Q4 results

Feb. 18, 2022 8:40 AM ETBJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) turned lower in early trading after posting a larger-than-anticipated Q4 loss.

The restaurant chain said in mid-December, as the casual dining industry began to experience Omicron-related headwinds, the two-year comparable restaurant sales trend turned negative to cut into quarterly operating results.

Oppenheimer maintained an Outperform rating on BJRI and 12-month to 18-month price target of $45, but set some estimates lower.

The firm said EBITDA estimates for 2022 were revised lower as it reset margin forecasts to properly capture tougher food/labor cost headwinds and transitory sales weakness in January related to Omicron. Looking further ahead, the path for BJRI is expected to improve

Analyst Brian Bittner: "While the near term is challenged by margin headwinds, we believe BJRI's valuation potentially under-appreciates the long-term opportunity to recapture better margins and grow the underpenetrated footprint in mid-singles."

Shares of BJRI fell 4.13% premarket on Friday to follow a 5.19% decline on Thursday ahead of the earnings report.

Dig into the BJRI earnings call transcript.

