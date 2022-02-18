Arrowhead begins dosing in phase 1/2 study of ARO-C3 for blood disorders
Feb. 18, 2022 8:42 AM ETArrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) dosed the first person in a phase 1/2 study of ARO-C3, an RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic aimed at reducing the production of complement component 3 (C3) as a potential therapy for various complement mediated diseases.
- The study, dubbed AROC3-1001will evaluate the safety and tolerability of ARO-C3 in up to 24 adult healthy volunteers, up to 24 adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), and up to 14 adult patients with complement-mediated renal disease.
- In part 1 in healthy volunteers, four cohorts with four escalating dose levels of ARO-C3 will be evaluated.
- In Part 2, eligible patients with PNH or complement-mediated renal disease will be enrolled to receive ARO-C3 on day 1 and day 85 at one of two dose levels to be determined in part 1.
- PNH is a rare disorder in which red blood cells break apart prematurely.