PPL Corp. (NYSE:PPL) -8.2% pre-market, potentially opening at a 52-week low, after missing estimates for Q4 earnings and revenues while also slashing its quarterly dividend by more than half to $0.20/share.

The company reported Q4 earnings of $134M, or $0.18/share, compared with $290M, or $0.38/share, in the year-earlier quarter, on revenue of $1.49B, vs. $1.37B a year ago; analysts polled by FactSet were looking for earnings of $258M, or $0.41/share, on revenues of $1.52B.

Adjusted for integration expenses related to the planned acquisition of Narragansett Electric and discontinued operations associated with the U.K. utility business, Q4 earnings from ongoing operations were $163M, or $0.22/share, vs. $181M, or $0.23/share, a year earlier.

For FY 2021, PPL reported a net loss of $1.48B, or $1.93/share, compared with earnings of $1.47B, or $1.91/share, in 2020.

PPL said it plans to provide a comprehensive financial update at its investor day following an anticipated final order on the Narragansett acquisition.

PPL's stock price return is roughly flat over the past year while declining 6% YTD.