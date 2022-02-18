Legend Biotech expects 2021 adj. loss of $335.8M-$364.7M
Feb. 18, 2022 8:57 AM ETLegend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) has reported preliminary results for 2021, expecting loss of ~$365.3M to $397.4M and adj. loss of $335.8M to $364.7M.
- As of Dec. 31, 2021, Legend Biotech had ~$688.9M of cash and cash equivalents.
- R&D expenses are estimated between ~$297.9M-$321.8M, mainly caused by the continuous investment into the company's lead product candidate, ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel).
- Selling and marketing expenses were ~$95.3M to $106.2M, mainly attributable to the increase of costs associated with commercial preparation activities for cilta-cel.
- The firm also expects to report a non-cash fair value loss of ~$5.7M to $6.4M, caused by the changes of fair value of its warrant liability.
- Legend Biotech entered into a subscription agreement with an institutional investor in May 2021 for sale of 20.81M shares in a PIPE offering. It also agreed to sell a warrant exercisable for up to 10M ordinary shares.
- The warrant is exercisable, in whole or in part, at $20.00/ordinary share, until the two-year anniversary of the closing date of the transactions (May 21, 2021).
- LEGN -1.35% pre-market