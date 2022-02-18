Ultrack Systems signs MOU to acquire Power Moves Transport
Feb. 18, 2022 9:03 AM ETUltrack Systems, Inc. (MJLB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Ultrack Systems (OTCPK:MJLB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to acquire an east coast trucking company, Power Moves Transport.
- Pursuant to the MOU, Ultrack Systems would take 100% ownership of Power Moves. A share exchange between the parties will be utilized to facilitate the closing of the transaction.
- Ultrack CEO Michael Marsbergen stated, "This important 100% acquisition of a seasoned USA trucking company immediately adds value to Ultrack's bottom line while expanding our corporate reach into likeminded horizontal markets. Furthermore, this acquisition immediately expands Ultrack's footprint into strategic USA locations so that Ultrack can be thought of more as a 'North American' company and not simply a 'Canadian' company."