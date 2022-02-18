Moderna plans development programs for 3 new mRNA vaccines

  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) said it is expanding its mRNA pipeline with three new development programs.
  • The programs are for herpes simplex virus (HSV) vaccine candidate mRNA-1608; varicella-zoster virus (VSV) vaccine candidate mRNA-1468 to reduce the rate of shingles; and a new checkpoint cancer vaccine candidate (mRNA-4359).
  • The company said HSV and VZV are latent viruses that remain in the body for life after infection and can lead to life-long medical conditions. Moderna (MRNA) now has five vaccine candidates against latent viruses in development, including against cytomegalovirus (CMV), Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), HSV and VZV.
  • In the cancer vaccine program, the company is planning to explore initial indications for advanced or metastatic cutaneous melanoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma.
