Doma Holdings stock drops 17% after posting another EBITDA loss
Feb. 18, 2022 9:05 AM ETDoma Holdings Inc - Ordinary Shares (DOMA)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Doma Holdings (NYSE:DOMA) shares fall 17% in premarket trading Friday, as fourth-quarter results highlighted another unprofitable quarter.
- Expected 2022 adjusted EBITDA loss of $90M-70M compared with a loss of $71.59M last year. Doma (DOMA) intended to reach positive EBITDA in 2023.
- On the other hand, the title insurer, which debuted last year, expected gross profit of $118M-136M in 2022, compared with $103.26M in 2021.
- Saw retained premiums and fees of $300M-320M, up from $259.59M in the same year-ago period.
- Anticipated ratio of adjusted gross profit to retained premiums and fees at 44% to 47% in 2022, compared with 44% in 2021.
- Furthermore, "we will use the capital we raised from going public to expand our core machine intelligence-powered title and closing offering into purchase transactions, as well as to capture opportunities in adjacent markets," said Doma CFO Noaman Ahmad.
- Check out Seeking Alpha's interview with Doma CEO Max Simkoff.