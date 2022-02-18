Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) is trading ~2% higher in the pre-market on Friday as Wall Street reacts to the FDA approval for the company’s oral PK activator Pyrukynd (mitapivat) to treat hemolytic anemia in adults with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency.

Commenting on the news, H.C. Wainwright argues that the company should feel vindicated following the FDA decision after its recent pivot to rare diseases.

The analyst Michael G. King lists several initiatives taken by Agios (AGIO) before its focus on rare genetically driven diseases with its clinical PK activator programs and other pre-clinical assets.

King considers the sale of its oncology business unit Servier Pharmaceuticals as “an unconventional” and “questionable, approach to self-finance its clinical programs in PKD, thalassemia, and sickle cell disease (SCD). He also points to the buyback of $7M shares of common stock from Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

“Today’s landmark approval by the FDA marks the beginning of a new era for PKD patients, Agios, and its shareholders,” the analyst concluded, reiterating the Buy rating on the stock. The price target raised to $98 from $95 per share implies a premium of ~233% to the last close.

Pyrukynd is also currently under regulatory review in Europe for adults with PK deficiency. The decision of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected by the end of the year.