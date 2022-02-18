Money market funds saw significant outflows for the second week in a row

Feb. 18, 2022

Wall Street Sign

ozgurdonmaz/E+ via Getty Images

ETFs and conventional funds experienced net retractions for the week ending Feb 16, with investors removing a total of $46.4B in funds, according to the latest Refinitiv Lipper weekly fund flow report.

Money markets led the outflow charge with $41.9B exiting the door. This marked another significant outflow from this category, following the previous week’s loss of $33.4B.

Aside from money markets, taxable bond funds also observed net outflows, totaling $8.1B, along with tax-exempt bond funds, which lost $1.3B. On the other side of the spectrum, equity funds were the weekly winners as they attracted $4.8B of new money.

Equity-based ETFs pulled in capital for the week, $5.3B in total, making it the segment's third positive week of inflows out of four. The iShares: Core S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:IVV) led all ETFs, garnering $5.6B on the week. The VanEck: Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) came in second place, attracting $1.3B.

However, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the iShares: MSCI Kokusai (NYSEARCA:TOK) were the two major equity funds that witnessed the largest weekly capital outflows, with $3.9B and $3.8B leaving the funds, respectively.

From a fixed income vantage point, the space lost $4.3B on the week. The largest ETF retractors were the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill (NYSEARCA:BIL) and the iShares: IBoxx $Investment Grade Corporates (NYSEARCA:LQD) which lost $1.9B and $1.6B, respectively.

The largest fixed income ETF inflow leaders were the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF), attracting $607M, and the iShares: 20+ treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT), taking in $366M.

On a broader ETF front, data shows that 60% of the assets inside the $7T U.S. ETF market fall inside funds that have expense ratios under 0.10%.

