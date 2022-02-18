Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions unit signs new authorized dealer
Feb. 18, 2022 9:13 AM ETArtificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (AITX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions' (OTCPK:AITX) subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices signed a new authorized dealer, and received an order for a ROSA security robot from this dealer.
- AITX confirmed that this order and subsequent orders for ROSA will ship as the recently announced ROSA 3.0 model.
- “ROSA has been our best-selling model to date with over 150 units deployed. With ROSA 3.0 now shipping, I expect dramatically greater numbers,” said CEO Steve Reinharz.
- With the addition of this new authorized dealer, Robotic Assistance Devices’ dealer network has expanded to 31, covering the US, Canada, and the EU.