Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions unit signs new authorized dealer

  • Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions' (OTCPK:AITX) subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices signed a new authorized dealer, and received an order for a ROSA security robot from this dealer.
  • AITX confirmed that this order and subsequent orders for ROSA will ship as the recently announced ROSA 3.0 model.
  • “ROSA has been our best-selling model to date with over 150 units deployed. With ROSA 3.0 now shipping, I expect dramatically greater numbers,” said CEO Steve Reinharz.
  • With the addition of this new authorized dealer, Robotic Assistance Devices’ dealer network has expanded to 31, covering the US, Canada, and the EU.
