Feb. 18, 2022

  • China's central bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at its monthly rate-setting on Monday after the People's Bank of China left its medium-term lending facility loans unchanged this week, Reuters reported.
  • Separately, Yi Gang, a PBOC governor, said inflation is "generally mild," Bloomberg reported, citing a statement posted to the bank's website late Friday. Yi also repeated that the PBOC will keep prudent monetary policy flexible and appropriate. That reiterates a statement he made earlier this week to G-20 finance and central bank chiefs.
  • Earlier this week, analysts said data that came out this week indicating slower inflation could provide room for more policy easing. All 24 financial institutions surveyed in a Reuters poll expected that the one-year loan prime rate will stay at its current rate at the February decision.
  • The Chinese yuan is rising 0.2% against the U.S. dollar on Friday, and has increased almost 1.0% against the greenback over the past three months. WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) edged down 0.1% in Friday premarket. iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) are down 1.4% in Friday premarket trading, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) is falling 2.6%.
  • In January, the PBOC cut the overnight SLF rate by 10 basis points to 2.95% to mitigate economic headwinds.
