ENI Q4 results - strong performance, but outlook on hold until March

ENI (NYSE:E) reported earnings before the open in Europe Friday, posting adjusted net income of 2.1b euros versus Street expectations for 1.9b euros. The Company held off on major outlook details in advance of a Capital Markets day in March:

Listings - the listing of Var Energi in February marked a major milestone for ENI, and the Company continues to work towards a listing of the low-carbon energy business, Plenitude, later in 2022.

Shareholder returns - the 86c dividend, previously announced, was unchanged, though the CEO mentioned on the Company's conference call that the dividend framework would be updated at ENI's capital markets day in March; completed 400m euro buyback between August and December (< 1% of shares).

Free cash - the Company generated 4.6b euros in adjusted CFO during Q4, or ~18.4b annualized, less annual capex of 5.8b euros, indicates underlying free cash generation of ~12.6b euros, or ~27% of ENI's current market cap.

An underlying earnings beat, solid free cash flow, and successful execution on public listings has ENI shares outperforming by ~2% in Europe. Though any significant share price moves relative to peers are unlikely ahead of the upcoming capital markets day in March.