Feb. 18, 2022 9:19 AM ETGuardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

  • Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) has plunged ~45% pre-market after pricing its previously announced public offering of shares and warrants, with anticipated gross proceeds of ~$11.1M.
  • The offering will comprise 37M shares of its common stock, Class A warrants to purchase up to 37M shares of its common stock and Class B warrants to purchase up to 37M shares of its common stock.
  • The price for a share of common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and related Class A warrant and Class B warrant has been set at $0.30.
  • The Class A warrants have an exercise price of $0.37/share and expire on the fifth anniversary of the date of issuance.
  • The Class B warrants can be exercised at $0.37/share and will expire eighteen months from the date of issuance.
  • Offering is expected to close around Feb. 23, 2022.
  • Net proceeds from the offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.
