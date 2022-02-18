Meituan, Alibaba fall as China pushes for lower food delivery fees
Feb. 18, 2022 9:19 AM ETMeituan (MPNGF), BABABy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Chinese food delivery co. Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) dropped 12% after reports that Chinese regulators called for lower fees for food delivery. Shares of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), which controls Meituan rival Ele.me, fell 4.4%.
- China's National Development and Reform Commission and 13 other agencies came out with proposals that push for delivery platforms to “take another step to lower the service fees charged to restaurants in order to lower their operating costs," according to an FT report, which cited the NDRC proposals.
- Meituan has been a big target for Chinese regulators in the past year and the latest crackdown comes after the Chinese government fined the food-delivery giant $533M for allegedly violating anti-monopoly laws in October.
- Meituan controls about 70% of China’s food delivery market, according to the FT report. Meituan shares shed $26B in market value in trading in Hong Kong on Friday.
- Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) first was targeted by Chinese antitrust regulator in late April when the authority started a probe into POFT practices at the food company in response to complaints filed against Meituan.