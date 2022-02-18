Dogness International announces distribution expansion
Feb. 18, 2022 9:30 AM ETDogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Dogness (NASDAQ:DOGZ) has announced a major warehouse retailer has expanded distribution of Dogness products into two additional new regions across the U.S. to fulfill existing product orders.
- The warehouse retailer has also expanded the breadth of the Dogness product line it carries to include certain traditional products.
- This expansion follows a large-scale rollout in 2021 of Dogness smart pet products in their warehouse stores.
- Silong Chen, Chairman and CEO, commented, "Our investments in logistics and the supply chain have proven to be a valuable competitive advantage, as we continue to deliver the inventory needed on-time and as promised, helping to keep pet owners and their loved ones happy."