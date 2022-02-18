Teladoc is launching new primary-care business - Business Insider
Feb. 18, 2022 9:30 AM ETTeladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The demand for Teladoc Health's (NYSE:TDOC) new primary-care product Primary360, is picking up as the telehealth company strives to challenge the growing competition in virtual care, Business Insider reported on Friday.
- At the upcoming earnings call next Tuesday, Teladoc (TDOC) CEO Jason Gorevic is likely to tout the company’s future in "whole-person care," according to the publication. Central to the strategy will be Primary360 which is designed as a central hub to monitor patients over time through a care team on the Teladoc app.
- After its launch in October, the patient enrollments for the program have exceeded internal expectations by more than twofold, a Teladoc employee told Insider, on condition of anonymity.
- As of January, Teladoc (TDOC) has signed on 50 health plans and employers including 11 Fortune 500 companies with the service. Meanwhile, about 25% of patients with diabetes and hypertension were diagnosed for the first time through Primary360, according to the company.
- Teladoc (TDOC) shares have lost more than 75% over the past 12 months, and recently Wall Street has become increasingly bearish on its prospects.
- Early this month, Bank of America and Piper Sandler lowered their price targets on the stock, citing the outlook for the company’s chronic care enrollments and prospects of its mental health services arm, BetterHelp, respectively.