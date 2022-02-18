Allied Esports CEO Libing Wu resigns
Feb. 18, 2022 9:34 AM ETAllied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) has announced that CEO Libing Wu has resigned from the role, effective Feb. 18, 2022.
- Lyle Berman, the company's co-Chairman, has been named Interim CEO with immediate effect. Mr. Berman has relinquished his position as President.
- Allied Esports has named Yinghua Chen, the company's Chief Investment Officer, as President and Secretary of the Board, as well. With the newly assumed positions, Chenwill take on a more active role in the company's operational management in addition to M&A activities.