Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) +0.8% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q4 earnings and revenues while issuing in-line earnings guidance for 2022.

Q4 net income jumped to $224M, or $0.63/share, compared to $43M, or $0.13/share, while adjusted earnings rise to $355M, or $1.00/share, compared to $253M, or $0.75/share, in 2020.

Q4 total operating revenues rose 15.4% Y/Y to $3.41B, well above $2.96B analyst consensus estimate, with electric sales +11% to $2.31B and gas sales +22% to $730M; total operating expenses rose 11% to $2.72B.

For FY 2002, Con Edison expects EPS of $4.40-$4.60, in line with $4.48 consensus, and forecasts a five-year compounded annual adjusted EPS growth rate of 5%-7% based on its 2022 guidance.

The company says it is considering strategic alternatives for its Clean Energy Businesses.

Con Edison share price return has gained 16% over the past year but dropped 4% YTD.