Con Edison posts Q4 beat, sees 5%-7% EPS CAGR over next five years

Feb. 18, 2022 9:25 AM ETConsolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

gas burner

posteriori/E+ via Getty Images

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) +0.8% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q4 earnings and revenues while issuing in-line earnings guidance for 2022.

Q4 net income jumped to $224M, or $0.63/share, compared to $43M, or $0.13/share, while adjusted earnings rise to $355M, or $1.00/share, compared to $253M, or $0.75/share, in 2020.

Q4 total operating revenues rose 15.4% Y/Y to $3.41B, well above $2.96B analyst consensus estimate, with electric sales +11% to $2.31B and gas sales +22% to $730M; total operating expenses rose 11% to $2.72B.

For FY 2002, Con Edison expects EPS of $4.40-$4.60, in line with $4.48 consensus, and forecasts a five-year compounded annual adjusted EPS growth rate of 5%-7% based on its 2022 guidance.

The company says it is considering strategic alternatives for its Clean Energy Businesses.

Con Edison share price return has gained 16% over the past year but dropped 4% YTD.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.