Merck KGaA Bavencio shows survival benefit in bladder cancer in long term data

Feb. 18, 2022

  • Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKKGY) said long term data showed overall survival benefit of Bavencio (avelumab)as first-line maintenance treatment in patients with advanced urothelial carcinoma, a type of bladder cancer.
  • Results of an exploratory analysis from a phase 3 trial called JAVELIN Bladder 100, with 19 additional months of follow-up data from the initial primary analysis, reinforced the original results and showed that Bavencio plus best supportive care (BSC) in the first-line maintenance setting prolonged median overall survival (OS) by 8.8 months versus BSC alone for patients with locally advanced or metastatic UC whose tumors had not progressed on a platinum-based chemotherapy.
  • The company said that at 38 months median follow-up, patients who received first-line maintenance Bavencio plus BSC showed consistent overall survival benefit over patients on BSC alone.
  • Median OS was 23.8 months vs 15.0 months. 43.7% of patients in the Bavencio group were alive at 30 months vs 33.5% of patients who received BSC alone.
  • In the population of patients with PD-L1+ tumors (n=358): Median OS was 30.9 months vs 18.5 months. More than half of the patients who received Bavencio were alive at 30 months vs 38.5% in the BSC arm.
  • The safety profile for the drug was consistent with the overall JAVELIN monotherapy clinical development program, with no new safety signals.
  • The company said that in the primary population of all randomized patients, 19.5% of patients received ≥2 years of treatment, with 10.2% of patients discontinuing due to treatment-related adverse event with onset after ≥12 months of therapy.
