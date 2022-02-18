Some Apple store workers pressing to unionize - report
Feb. 18, 2022 9:40 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Workers at several Apple Stores (NASDAQ:AAPL) are making a quiet push to unionize, as they see wage growth falling below fast-rising inflation, The Washington Post reports.
- Groups at at least two stores are set to file paperwork with the National Relations Labor Board soon, with backing from major national unions, and another half dozen locations are not quite that far along, according to the report.
- Apple employs more than 65,000 workers at more than 500 retail locations around the world, more than 270 of those in the United States.
- Apple's hourly rates are generally in line with other retail jobs in the stores' regions. But workers say the other retailers don't have astronomical cash flows, nor are they valued near $3 trillion. The wages haven't kept up with inflation, and workers who are knowledgeable and passionate about products should share more in the company's success, employees told the Post.
- The workers have a model to look to in retail: Amazon's workers are taking their second stab at unionizing in Alabama, and Starbucks is facing a broader unionization effort of its own.