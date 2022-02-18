The stock market is looking indecisive Friday as it contends with the major themes of the week: geopolitics and interest rates.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -0.3%, S&P (SP500) -0.1% and Dow (DJI) -0.3% are a little lower.

The 10-year Treasury yield is down 4 basis points to 1.93%.

"The level of tension in Ukraine that drives the day-to-day market mood is marginally more positive, because Sergei Lavrov and Antony Blinken plan to meet next week," SocGen's Kit Juckes said.

There is a host of Fed speakers later on that could give the market firmer direction.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, New York Fed President John Williams and board member Lael Brainard all weigh in.

"One of the effects of developments in Ukraine has been to make investors more cautious about the prospects of aggressive central bank action to tackle inflation," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said. "Immediately after the very strong CPI report from the US last week (+7.5% year-on-year), fed funds futures were basically fully pricing in a 50bp move in March at the intraday peak. But since the Ukraine situation escalated last Friday, that’s almost continuously fallen back, with futures only seeing a 38% chance of a 50bp move next month."

